25 October 2025 Build 20537664 Edited 25 October 2025 – 02:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small update that includes:

  • Extras art gallery tweaks

  • Extras sprite gallery fixes

  • Character sprites now tinted to match the scenes throughout the game

  • Image fixes throughout the game

