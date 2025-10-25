New Features:
Achievement system enabled with some basic achievements added, will be more coming soon.
Friends direct messaging.
Daily quests system.
10 match / node related quests added to the daily roster.
Item obtain dailies added for each rarity (except unique).
Custom double sided sprite shader for 3D space cards.
Improvements:
Inventory slots updated and resized, icons changed, system internally changed to no longer use rows but wrapping instead.
Updates for friends system.
Inventory entries adjusted.
Many stability and system improvements.
App data added to feedback/bug reports (live, ptr, demo)
New campaign / adventure window added.
Cards using sprite rendering with custom double sided shader.
Bug Fixes:
(Demo) Leave match button not becoming interactable at end of match.
2 item card images showing incorrect gear slot.
Node details window using old item hover previews.
Hover preview on node details window for gear not having round corners.
Scrollbar in alt item rewards panel set to horizontal by mistake.
Changed files in this update