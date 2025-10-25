 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537630 Edited 25 October 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Achievement system enabled with some basic achievements added, will be more coming soon.

  • Friends direct messaging.

  • Daily quests system.

  • 10 match / node related quests added to the daily roster.

  • Item obtain dailies added for each rarity (except unique).

  • Custom double sided sprite shader for 3D space cards.

Improvements:

  • Inventory slots updated and resized, icons changed, system internally changed to no longer use rows but wrapping instead.

  • Updates for friends system.

  • Inventory entries adjusted.

  • Many stability and system improvements.

  • App data added to feedback/bug reports (live, ptr, demo)

  • New campaign / adventure window added.

  • Cards using sprite rendering with custom double sided shader.

Bug Fixes:

  • (Demo) Leave match button not becoming interactable at end of match.

  • 2 item card images showing incorrect gear slot.

  • Node details window using old item hover previews.

  • Hover preview on node details window for gear not having round corners.

  • Scrollbar in alt item rewards panel set to horizontal by mistake.

