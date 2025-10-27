Hello again everybody!

Hallowed Nights is upon us once again and that means that means treats for you! We have a new animated short, a bunch of free spooky skins and the Hallowed Nights event has been updated as well!

Highlights include:

Carvable Pumpkin Heads that can make you less afraid of the dark and other spooks during Hallowed Nights

Crystal-Crested Buzzards that roam the world after Lunar Hail

More creature corpses can now mutate into their existing lunar counterparts

New spawn mechanics and combat behaviour for Inimical Gestalts

New Skins

A new Trick-or-Treat chest is now available for all players and includes the Webwork Quilt,

Beast Effigy, Webwam, Sarcarrotgus and Web Master T-Shirt skins. Simply log into the game during Hallowed Nights to get yours!

New Login Reward

The “Supercapa-sitter” skin for the Replica Relic Chair is also available as a login reward.

Twitch Drops!

The “Pyric Core” skin for the Thermal Stone has been added to the Orbital Collection. Check out the post for more details.

Trick-or-Treat!

And finally, all players will receive a second Trick-or-Treat chest containing one random Hallowed Nights costume set. Additionally items from the Hallowed Nights Collection and Costume Collection will have increased drop rates for the duration of the event!



That's it for now!

We're continuing on as we head toward the end of the year. As you have seen with this years Hallowed Nights content, we've dipped into a little bit of game content as well. You can expect something similar for Winter's Feast and then we're on to Lunar New Year content.

