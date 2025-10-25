We’ve just released a new update with several important fixes and improvements:



• Fixed a crashing issue that occurred when the game failed to load a specific image.

• Fixed an issue where World Buffs and Buff Elixirs would only apply during the first fight in a dungeon and then stop working.

• Improved the Crafting System — crafting components no longer require solving puzzles. Puzzles are now only needed when crafting the final product, making the process smoother and less tedious.



Thank you all for your continued feedback and support — every report helps make Hero Quest better!