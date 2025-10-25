 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20537594 Edited 25 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released a new update with several important fixes and improvements:

• Fixed a crashing issue that occurred when the game failed to load a specific image.
• Fixed an issue where World Buffs and Buff Elixirs would only apply during the first fight in a dungeon and then stop working.
Improved the Crafting System — crafting components no longer require solving puzzles. Puzzles are now only needed when crafting the final product, making the process smoother and less tedious.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support — every report helps make Hero Quest better!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link