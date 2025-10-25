Great day to all!



I have a new hotfix for LION, along with some new features that have been implemented. I will showcase these additions later in a new update, however, such new powers (like the elemental attacks) are for the final game and are still being programmed.



Balance and Bug Fixes

The rest of the game has received several balancing and bug fixes:



Grabbable Objects: We fixed an issue where objects that could be grabbed did not respawn properly after falling into respawn, instant damage, or death zones.



Children's Combat: The attack trails and hit responsiveness of the children have been improved.



Inventory UI: If you change the classes of the children, the class change will now also be reflected in the inventory menu. The child icons in that menu have been scaled down to accommodate the new upgrade indicators.



Looking Ahead

At the moment, I'm focused on a lot of level design blockout and producing new enemies that will appear only in the final game. However, I'm creating a test world to give teases of what the final worlds will look like.



Stay tuned!