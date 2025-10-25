 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537497 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Bugfix
  • Fixed a bug where loading the game with fullscreen enabled and then quitting without doing anything else that changed configuration would effectively wipe the save file clean.

Thank you again for playing, folks.

