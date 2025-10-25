 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537469 Edited 25 October 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a crash when unplugging a controller.
Did I mention there's controller support?
Just switch to full screen mode and pick up a controller and mine away on the sofa. ːsteamhappyː

We're at 7 reviews now, just 3 more to go to get steam rated! ːPierheadSumoː

