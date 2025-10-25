Added new playable cat (unlocked by typing "spookymonth" into the main menu redeem area)
Added 6 new cards
Fixed bug where the Mortar rat could shoot your while paused
Fixed bug where having more than 3 Sentries would make them not work
Optimized game for better frame rates at higher levels a lil more
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
