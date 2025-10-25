 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537449 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added new playable cat (unlocked by typing "spookymonth" into the main menu redeem area)

  • Added 6 new cards

  • Fixed bug where the Mortar rat could shoot your while paused

  • Fixed bug where having more than 3 Sentries would make them not work

  • Optimized game for better frame rates at higher levels a lil more

Windows Depot 4027811
