Hi there! The following bugs should now be fixed:
*Click and drag on the poem visualisation should now work for everyone!
*The in-game computer's cursor was invisible for some mac users--it's there now!
*The deduction board was adding some extra red string in some cases.
*If you choose to use keys for looking around instead of the mouse, it should do so at a less painfully slow speed.
Update notes 25 October
