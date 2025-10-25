 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537435 Edited 25 October 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi there! The following bugs should now be fixed:
*Click and drag on the poem visualisation should now work for everyone!
*The in-game computer's cursor was invisible for some mac users--it's there now!
*The deduction board was adding some extra red string in some cases.
*If you choose to use keys for looking around instead of the mouse, it should do so at a less painfully slow speed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2131661
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2131662
  • Loading history…
