25 October 2025 Build 20537230 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted character performance.

  • Modified some stages.

  • Added new skins and more.

For detailed changes, please visit the blog below:

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/

