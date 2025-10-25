Greetings Users!
Had some changes to make with the current system, so I hope you guys enjoy.
Additions
-Checkpoint Times.
Added a box with checkpoint times in the corner of the screen.
-Restart Buttons.
Added a restart button to the top menu as well as an auto restart button that will automatically restart the time trial if you fall off of the map.
Changes:
-Text/Font.
Changed the text and font due to issues where some letters and/or numbers would randomly not work. The new font has been touched up and there is even a fallback of the Unity default font, just in case.
-Respawn.
Changed the fall off respawn to automatically put you in 1st gear instead of you working your way down to it.
-Brakes
Changed the brakes to work with the trigger, so you an apply some or all of the brake at once. This system needs further tweaking, as it doesn't feel accurate but is still better than the previous all or nothing system.
Known Issues:
-I've heard of some issues with the joystick in menus for menu navigation, as well as the finish screen for time trials. I'll address this soon.
-I'm aware of game braking issues with the multiplayer systems, such as the host leaving and clients being stuck in limbo, or players joining after a round has already started. I'll also be addressing these issues in the next few weeks.
That is all for now!
-Azirin
If you have any questions or feedback on Wireframe: Racing, consider joining our Discord (Vapor Cat Games Discord) or sending an email to VaporCatGamesHelpDesk@gmail.com.
