Hotfix 003

Alice here once again!

Hotfix 003 is out now, which fixes one last achievement, and fixes some issues with modded chart support.

Changelog:

The achievements "Rest" is now obtainable.

(This achievement will immediately be granted upon loading a save file which meets the requirements.)

Modded content should be looser on file restrictions, and increased logging has been added to troubleshoot potential issues.

If you would like to give us any feedback or report in the bugs, please come join us on our Discord!

Thank you all for your support!