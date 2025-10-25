SWAPMEAT Patch Notes v0.10
Gameplay
Squat Daddy enemies now deal 35 instead of 40 melee damage
Zorpjet enemies now fire fewer rings when attacking static structures
Peeperonis will now give the player more breathing room instead of nearly attaching to the player before beginning their attack and circling around them. This enemy is intended to be easy to kill fodder, but when spawning in packs could overwhelm players
Mystic Pizza mutation used to reduce Meat Damage Reduction to 0, now it reduces Meat Durability by 25%.
Monday Night Midterms used to increase boss health with player count and difficulty; now it will also affect more mechanics to make it easier to beat for solo players on easier difficulties:
Special Agent Duckstone health
Special Agent Duckstone respawn frequency
Downed boss recovery time
While pinning a moleman in the Whack A Mole event, it can no longer recover unless/until you stop pinning.
Junior Senators can now be staggered and frozen like other enemies.
Reduced health of final event structures (Harvester, Cooking Meat) by 33%
Removed damage scaling from the mutant bosses in Monday Night Midterms which would allow them to eventually do very high damage if the fight went on for a while.
Art
Add new tier 3 Squat Daddy model
Add new models for Buster tiers, replacing Junior Senator placeholder models
Animation
Molemen being pinned use a different animation, to clarify that something is happening
AI
Highbeam walks around less when attacking static structures.
Squat Daddy will now aim at the center of static structures, not at the ground.
Pestie (little alien) runs around a bit less and shoots a bit more.
Enemies are more interested in attacking final event structures (Harvester, Cooking Meat)
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash bug that could be triggered while entering the “Chefs are in Peril” events on Barbecunis.
Fixed another physics case that could cause players to tunnel under the world.
Fixed a bug that would keep the item selection display from showing up while you were dead. Yes, you’re still expected to select items in the afterlife. Who knows when you might next be resurrected?
Known Issues
No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
All cutscenes and voiceover dialogue are WIP (and most lines aren’t in at all yet)
