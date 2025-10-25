SWAPMEAT Patch Notes v0.10

Squat Daddy enemies now deal 35 instead of 40 melee damage

Zorpjet enemies now fire fewer rings when attacking static structures

Peeperonis will now give the player more breathing room instead of nearly attaching to the player before beginning their attack and circling around them. This enemy is intended to be easy to kill fodder, but when spawning in packs could overwhelm players

Mystic Pizza mutation used to reduce Meat Damage Reduction to 0, now it reduces Meat Durability by 25%.

Monday Night Midterms used to increase boss health with player count and difficulty; now it will also affect more mechanics to make it easier to beat for solo players on easier difficulties: Special Agent Duckstone health

Special Agent Duckstone respawn frequency

Downed boss recovery time

While pinning a moleman in the Whack A Mole event, it can no longer recover unless/until you stop pinning.

Junior Senators can now be staggered and frozen like other enemies.

Reduced health of final event structures (Harvester, Cooking Meat) by 33%