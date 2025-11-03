 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20537054 Edited 3 November 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

v1.0.8 - v1.0.10

  • Updated Unity version to Unity 6.

v1.0.11

  • Updated to a patched version of Unity 6 to address the recent Unity security vulnerability.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dot's Home Content - Windows Depot 1763521
  • Loading history…
macOS Dot's Home Content - Mac Depot 1763522
  • Loading history…
Windows Dot's Home Content - Windows (Dev) Depot 1763523
  • Loading history…
macOS Dot's Home Content - Mac (Dev) Depot 1763524
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link