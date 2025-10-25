 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537027 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We did a great job with this update.

1. Improvements to both piloting and aerial physics.

2. We added another map that still needs improvements, but is already playable.

3. We're working on making the main menu more attractive. We've already made changes in this update, but we'll make even more in the future.

4. We added a new, more dynamic camera system.

5. We fixed most of the bugs that were hindering gameplay, but there are still a few that will be fixed soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3401101
