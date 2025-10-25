Big update
We did a great job with this update.
1. Improvements to both piloting and aerial physics.
2. We added another map that still needs improvements, but is already playable.
3. We're working on making the main menu more attractive. We've already made changes in this update, but we'll make even more in the future.
4. We added a new, more dynamic camera system.
5. We fixed most of the bugs that were hindering gameplay, but there are still a few that will be fixed soon.
