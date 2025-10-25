 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20537004 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Character Skills to be unlockable without being the adequate level

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Overpowered and How did we get here? Achievements to not trigger correctly

  • Fixed a bug that would cause some Constellation Variations to not be used correctly

  • Added Controller-Button Visuals to the Self Revive Indicator

  • Increased Overpowered Achievement requirements to 700 eliminations

  • Added a check for certain achievements after opening the game, in case these achievements were unlocked within the demo version of the game

Balancing:

  • Buffed Kana's damage slightly and reduced her reload time

  • Reduced Range of Mi's Ultimate Explosion Upgrade

  • Global XP gained has been increased

