Patch Notes
General:
Fixed a bug that would cause Character Skills to be unlockable without being the adequate level
Fixed a bug that would cause the Overpowered and How did we get here? Achievements to not trigger correctly
Fixed a bug that would cause some Constellation Variations to not be used correctly
Added Controller-Button Visuals to the Self Revive Indicator
Increased Overpowered Achievement requirements to 700 eliminations
Added a check for certain achievements after opening the game, in case these achievements were unlocked within the demo version of the game
Balancing:
Buffed Kana's damage slightly and reduced her reload time
Reduced Range of Mi's Ultimate Explosion Upgrade
Global XP gained has been increased
