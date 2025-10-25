Hey everyone. I hope you’re all doing well - and welcome to the very first update for Trenches VR!

As a solo developer, I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your amazing support, feedback, and ideas. You have no idea how much it helps. Every message, suggestion, and review helps me improve Trenches VR — so thank you for being part of this journey!

With all that being said .. are you ready to draw some stuff?



Update v1.01 is now live:

Chalk Drawing System You can now find chalk throughout the trenches and use it to draw on walls.

This helps you mark important spots or create your own path-finding system.

Enhanced Randomization Each load / death playthrough can now start in a more different area of the trenches.

Objectives, items, and jumpscares are also randomized every time.

Improved Tutorial Added clearer instructions and refined tutorial text to make things easier to understand.

Lore Updates Updated and shortened some lore entries for better pacing and readability.

Sitting/Standing Mode You can now switch between sitting and standing modes directly from the main menu.

Combat Adjustment Shooting at the enemy now slows it down, giving you more time to escape.

Menu and Settings Tweaks Updated the main menu layout and adjusted some settings for smoother navigation.

Visual Improvements Several textures have been updated and improved for better visual quality.

AI Fixes and Improvements Fixed an issue where the monster would sometimes stare instead of attacking. Updated enemy AI for better navigation and movement.

General Fixes and Optimization Adjusted object grab speed for smoother interaction. Additional minor bug fixes and small optimizations.





Thank you again for your support and feedback.



Feel free to join our community on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/d8WUuuRCJK



Or follow me on Twitter for more updates: https://x.com/@steelkrill