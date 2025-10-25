FreshWomen - Season 2: Patch 1.02

Hello, my dear FreshMen!

We're working on daily patches to improve your experience, and here is what we added today!

51 New Achievements

Adds Post Credits Scene

Adds Message to Fans to Finale

Lowers points required to get to Chloe's Sex Scene, as a few players were having trouble with it

Fixes bug where Post Credits Scene was shown when opening Credits through Extras menu

Fixes issue with saves, by adding Error Handler Callback when loading save files created in Season 2

We hope you're enjoying FreshWomen - Season 2, and if you have any more issues or suggestions, please let us know!

See you soon,

f1r3