25 October 2025 Build 20536910 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FreshWomen - Season 2: Patch 1.02

Hello, my dear FreshMen!

We're working on daily patches to improve your experience, and here is what we added today!

  • 51 New Achievements

  • Adds Post Credits Scene

  • Adds Message to Fans to Finale

  • Lowers points required to get to Chloe's Sex Scene, as a few players were having trouble with it

  • Fixes bug where Post Credits Scene was shown when opening Credits through Extras menu

  • Fixes issue with saves, by adding Error Handler Callback when loading save files created in Season 2

We hope you're enjoying FreshWomen - Season 2, and if you have any more issues or suggestions, please let us know!

See you soon,

f1r3

