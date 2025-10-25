Hi everyone,

We’re rolling out our latest patch for the Mariachi Legends pre-alpha demo. Thanks to your feedback and reports, we’ve been able to identify and address several important issues, along with a few improvements to make your experience smoother.

While this update resolves a number of them, there are still a few known issues we want to share so you know exactly what to expect as you continue playing. Our team is actively working on further fixes, and your feedback remains incredibly helpful during this stage.



1. Save/Continue Issue

If you press Continue after loading an old save, the file may become corrupted. Please start a New Game instead. After starting fresh once, future playthroughs will allow you to continue normally.

This issue does not affect new players.



2. UI + Save Room Display Bug

If you level up (above Level 1), save, and then die, the life bar in the HUD may not show your correct stats when you respawn in the save room. Your upgrade is there—it's just not displaying correctly.

To fix the display, should you encounter this issue:

Exit the save room and interact with it again (your life bar will adjust as if taking damage)



Exit once more



Interact a second time (your stats will now display properly).



3. Controller Input Delay

Some newer controllers may feel delayed or imprecise in this demo. You can still use them to play, but the experience may not be optimal. For now, the smoothest input is with mouse + keyboard or an Xbox controller. Full controller support will be added later, so nothing to worry about.



General Fixes

Fixed an issue where sliding backwards near a large wall could get the Player Character stuck.

Fixed an issue where performing a Dunk Attack near a wall or on top of a platform would break the Player Character.

Fixed an issue where performing a Dunk Attack near a ledge would break the Player Character movement.

Fixed an issue where getting hit by a projectile while trying to descend from a platform would break the Player Character.

Fixed an issue where the Player Character could not go down from platforms when performing a Kick.

Resolved a problem where the Xochitonal's Boss collider remained active after respawning.

Fixed crash when re-entering the boss room.

Addressed player invincibility when dunking near enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Veladora de Siembra Cast stopped moving when encountering an enemy.

Fixed Chamán Oscuro attack so it deals damage.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in wooden boxes. They now break when falling on top of the player.

Adjusted enemy drop timing so items now appear immediately upon death.

Fixed an issue where enemies could pass through doors instead of colliding with them.



UI Fixes

Pressing "Back" in the Equipment submenu now correctly returns to the previous selection.

Solved issue where gearset statuses (Piercing, Slash, etc.) wouldn’t display correctly when equipping new items.

Adjusted red selection frame to appear correctly on Accessories and Rings.

Head and Leg options in the Equipment tab now display and select correctly.

Fixed an issue where the selector moved to the first option after equipping an item. It now stays on the current selection.

Fixed issue where Carne de Cerdo ingredient description didn’t display correctly in inventory.

Increased the size of input icons in the Pause Menu tabs and for bottom buttons, and enlarged item description fonts for better readability on Steam Deck. Icons in the Controls tab are still pending adjustment.



Optimization

Optimized art loading for better performance.

Fixed minor visual bugs.

Improved level and asset visuals.

Balancing Adjustments

Xochitonal Boss can now move in both directions before attacking.

Doble Navaja Cast now fires three projectiles instead of one.

Nudillos .38 Pistol now pierces through enemies and deals more damage.

All Casts deal more damage and consume less SP.

Calavera Pípila, Cañón Emplumado, Tzitzimitl, and Ahuízotl attacks are stronger.

Accessory effects updated: Bronze Pendant gives MND, Rabbit’s Foot gives LCK, Snake Ring gives INT.



This patch is another step in our pre-alpha testing journey, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support and detailed feedback. Every report helps us improve the game and move closer to the polished final experience. Please keep sharing your thoughts through the official Discord channels!

Thank you for being an essential part of Mariachi Legends’ development!



— The Halberd Studios Team



