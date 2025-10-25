A new update has arrived for Survivors Dawn!



You can now issue a “Follow Me” order to nearby survivors, allowing them to move with you through dangerous zones or back to camp safely.

Keep your group together, plan your moves, and watch each survivor’s reaction as they follow your lead — or hesitate when danger’s too close.

Update Highlights:

🧭 New “Follow Me” order system — make survivors follow your lead

🧟 Improved group movement and coordination

⚙️ General stability and AI improvements

The undead aren’t waiting.

Rally your survivors and lead them to safety — together, you might just see another dawn.

SeedCapsule Team