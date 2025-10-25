 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20536744 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update has arrived for Survivors Dawn!


You can now issue a “Follow Me” order to nearby survivors, allowing them to move with you through dangerous zones or back to camp safely.

Keep your group together, plan your moves, and watch each survivor’s reaction as they follow your lead — or hesitate when danger’s too close.

Update Highlights:
🧭 New “Follow Me” order system — make survivors follow your lead
🧟 Improved group movement and coordination
⚙️ General stability and AI improvements

The undead aren’t waiting.
Rally your survivors and lead them to safety — together, you might just see another dawn.

SeedCapsule Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3565221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link