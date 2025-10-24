- Retextured the Fractopus, Sculpture of Deep Instincts, Death level (floor only) and the black hole in the Prison.
- Added two more checkpoints for Nightmare's Maze which will automatically unlock with the progress you've already made.
- Added some endgame content so that those with the Master of Mystery badge can unlock alternate versions of the following levels: Alephian Monastery, Cantorian Monastery, Vectorian Monastery, Library and Citadel.
- Added an NPC to Hex-Pyramid to help explain the premise of the puzzle.
October Extras
Update notes via Steam Community
