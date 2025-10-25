Hotfix v1.0.1 fixes a potential locking issue with randomized seeds that was introduced this morning in the v1.0.0f hotfix. If you started a run on v.1.0.0f (which went out this morning, Oct. 24th ~10:30 AM, PST), there's a chance it will have this issue. Please update to v1.0.1 to avoid any issues with new runs!

Details:

Due to special item placement parameters in Chapter 5, a bug existed that gave the Voidstone and Protection Potion a chance to not be placed (this only affected Chapter 5). I pushed the v1.0.0f hotfix to fix this issue this morning (around 10:30 AM, PST).

However, this specific update unknowingly introduced a bug that would give seeds the potential to softlock. This newly introduced issue was brought to my attention on the Steam forums a little after 4PM, and I sent the v1.0.1 update out asap to fix this issue.

If you've started a randomized run (Chapter 2 or beyond) but aren't very far into the run, I'd heavily encourage you to restart the run in version v1.0.1 to avoid any potential issues.

I'm incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this issue may have caused for those that started runs on v1.0.0f!