Hi everyone

This is a crash caused by having save files from older versions of the demo.

Thank you to Rich S, John M, and Jon O for their crush dumps, which helped me identify the source of the crash.

If you experience any crashes while playing Stellar Reach, the game may export a crash dump to your user directory: '/Users/<username>/Stellar Reach' (for me it's 'C:/Users/james/Stellar Reach'). You can then email those to stelleas.crash.dumps@gmail.com and I'll take a look. I appreciate your support with this. These don't seem to be generated for everyone, which is probably based on local settings, so don't worry if you can't find them.

Thanks for you patience

James