 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20536562 Edited 25 October 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're very happy to announce that we have released Early Access build v0.2.0. Here are the changes.

New Content

  • The Durlak faction has been added to Sector 2 & 3 - demo players will recognise their old friends, though the content has been significantly reworked and improved from the demo

  • Pirates can now occur in Sector 1

  • 10 new enemies to fight

  • 6 new common augments

  • One new major augment

  • 4 new cards

  • One new sky and colour palette - will combine with existing systems to provide many new backgrounds in combat

Misc Updates

  • An alert sound now plays on the map when encountering enemy ships in nebulas

  • Renamed Reactor Turret to Reactor Cannon

  • Added the shield count to the tooltip on Data Driven Shields

Bug fixes

  • Regression fix: card windows correctly show colour of enemy cards again

  • Fix card tooltips where counts would still be part of the tooltip outside of combat

  • Re-enable reflection probes in combat scenes, improving lighting on ships

Balance Updates

  • Reduced Phased Defense+ drop rate

  • Prepare to Take Fire+ is now 2 temporary and 1 stable shield

  • Replaced Defensive Turret equipment cards with Defensive Cannon augment

  • Increased Vulcan Scout's hull strength

  • Toned down Anchorite Warden fights

  • Tweaked Anchorite Executioner stats for sector 2 and sector 3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3084741
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3084742
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link