We're very happy to announce that we have released Early Access build v0.2.0. Here are the changes.
New Content
The Durlak faction has been added to Sector 2 & 3 - demo players will recognise their old friends, though the content has been significantly reworked and improved from the demo
Pirates can now occur in Sector 1
10 new enemies to fight
6 new common augments
One new major augment
4 new cards
One new sky and colour palette - will combine with existing systems to provide many new backgrounds in combat
Misc Updates
An alert sound now plays on the map when encountering enemy ships in nebulas
Renamed Reactor Turret to Reactor Cannon
Added the shield count to the tooltip on Data Driven Shields
Bug fixes
Regression fix: card windows correctly show colour of enemy cards again
Fix card tooltips where counts would still be part of the tooltip outside of combat
Re-enable reflection probes in combat scenes, improving lighting on ships
Balance Updates
Reduced Phased Defense+ drop rate
Prepare to Take Fire+ is now 2 temporary and 1 stable shield
Replaced Defensive Turret equipment cards with Defensive Cannon augment
Increased Vulcan Scout's hull strength
Toned down Anchorite Warden fights
Tweaked Anchorite Executioner stats for sector 2 and sector 3
