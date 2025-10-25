This is a big update for the play test. We have a new level to try + our usual bug fixes.

Sparkland Level

There is a new level in the desert Sparkland area of the park. This level features new enemies and a new goal to clear the level.

There are 5 pillars along a path to clear while a mass of tumbleweeds is filling in behind the player in the path. You need to clear all 5 pillars to activate the portal at the end of the level in order to clear it. Try balancing out hunting for upgrades while clearing the pillars out. If you take too much time you will get caught in the weeds!

We also have new enemies on this level:

Olive Slimes will jump at player. While they are airborne they will avoid attacks from your plushies that are on the ground. (They will also not collide with the player mid-jump).

Coney Hatland will launch ice cream bombs at the player. These ice cream bombs will apply a freeze status to the player slowing your movement down for a short period.

Bug Fixes & Changes