The 61st update for 'Shell of a King' is here! As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord! Will be working on a release date announcement trailer soon!

1.2t Change List:

Add a new key item 'Bronze Shears', which lets you change the player's hairstyles while resting. It introduces 4 new hairstyles! This item drops from a slime in the northern part of Deep Sewers