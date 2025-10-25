 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20536467
Update notes via Steam Community

The 61st update for 'Shell of a King' is here! As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord! Will be working on a release date announcement trailer soon!

1.2t Change List:

  • Add a new key item 'Bronze Shears', which lets you change the player's hairstyles while resting. It introduces 4 new hairstyles! This item drops from a slime in the northern part of Deep Sewers

  • Add a new key item 'Scrawled Note', which tells you the types of damage you'll encounter in-game

  • Add new map outlines for areas that you've discovered. This should improve map readability to make it clear where you haven't been yet.

  • Add a map update pop-up for when you've entered a new area

  • Add a new fullscreen shader for flashback-type cutscenes

  • Add new effects for laser attacks

  • Add a skull marker on the map marking the last place you've died

  • Add a new look to the dialogue box, matching the design of recent UI

  • Add a dialogue box arrow to the dialogue box

  • Add more characters to the font

  • Add Greg splash animation when summoned using Greg's Bell

  • Add various particles to areas that had none

  • Add a new death sound to pots

  • Rework the Nightwing Cloak to uncloak when you dodge roll or shoot, giving you 2x firerate for 2 seconds

  • Raise the equip weight of the Nightwing Cloak from 1 -> 1.3

  • Attempt to fix the gaps in the water in the Swallowed Caves

  • Redesign the throne to look a bit better

  • Fire Sprite enemies now poof when touching water in Swallowed Caves

  • Redraw large doors and sthena doors

  • Make unexplored areas of the map look more like fog

  • Improve the performance of some collision checks

  • Camera snap and reset are now default-bound to the same button on gamepad. Tapping the button snaps, while holding resets.

  • Adjust some of the tutorial tooltips

  • Adjust the level of some sounds

  • Improve the performance of certain particle effects

  • Clean up some of the intro cutscene drawings

  • Resize the dialogue response buttons when there are too many options to fit the screen

  • Redraw the Nightwing Cloak sprite, and adjust it when wearing the witch hat

  • Simplify some shadows for performance

  • Make it clear that shots go over the Skull Baby enemies

  • Fix the loud waterfall in Queen's Garden using a dynamic audio source

  • Fix the crown placement on the player's head

  • Fix slight player movement when input is re-enabled from a pause

  • Fix the map not updating correctly when dying

  • Fix being able to open the map while dead

  • Fix 'ballista bolt' and 'sword of hearth and home' not getting easy mode's DPS buff

  • Fix flickering dialogue boxes when transitioning between long dialogue sequences.

  • Fix broken object pooler on reaching credits

  • Fix candle flickering upon entering a room

  • Fix the camera distance changing when resting at a statue

  • Fix time scale resetting when fighting the Temporal Construct

  • Fix the missing map zone for the Soldier Snakes boss fight room

  • Fix various visual and gameplay bugs

  • Various optimizations

  • Internal changes

