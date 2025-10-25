The 61st update for 'Shell of a King' is here! As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord! Will be working on a release date announcement trailer soon!
1.2t Change List:
Add a new key item 'Bronze Shears', which lets you change the player's hairstyles while resting. It introduces 4 new hairstyles! This item drops from a slime in the northern part of Deep Sewers
Add a new key item 'Scrawled Note', which tells you the types of damage you'll encounter in-game
Add new map outlines for areas that you've discovered. This should improve map readability to make it clear where you haven't been yet.
Add a map update pop-up for when you've entered a new area
Add a new fullscreen shader for flashback-type cutscenes
Add new effects for laser attacks
Add a skull marker on the map marking the last place you've died
Add a new look to the dialogue box, matching the design of recent UI
Add a dialogue box arrow to the dialogue box
Add more characters to the font
Add Greg splash animation when summoned using Greg's Bell
Add various particles to areas that had none
Add a new death sound to pots
Rework the Nightwing Cloak to uncloak when you dodge roll or shoot, giving you 2x firerate for 2 seconds
Raise the equip weight of the Nightwing Cloak from 1 -> 1.3
Attempt to fix the gaps in the water in the Swallowed Caves
Redesign the throne to look a bit better
Fire Sprite enemies now poof when touching water in Swallowed Caves
Redraw large doors and sthena doors
Make unexplored areas of the map look more like fog
Improve the performance of some collision checks
Camera snap and reset are now default-bound to the same button on gamepad. Tapping the button snaps, while holding resets.
Adjust some of the tutorial tooltips
Adjust the level of some sounds
Improve the performance of certain particle effects
Clean up some of the intro cutscene drawings
Resize the dialogue response buttons when there are too many options to fit the screen
Redraw the Nightwing Cloak sprite, and adjust it when wearing the witch hat
Simplify some shadows for performance
Make it clear that shots go over the Skull Baby enemies
Fix the loud waterfall in Queen's Garden using a dynamic audio source
Fix the crown placement on the player's head
Fix slight player movement when input is re-enabled from a pause
Fix the map not updating correctly when dying
Fix being able to open the map while dead
Fix 'ballista bolt' and 'sword of hearth and home' not getting easy mode's DPS buff
Fix flickering dialogue boxes when transitioning between long dialogue sequences.
Fix broken object pooler on reaching credits
Fix candle flickering upon entering a room
Fix the camera distance changing when resting at a statue
Fix time scale resetting when fighting the Temporal Construct
Fix the missing map zone for the Soldier Snakes boss fight room
Fix various visual and gameplay bugs
Various optimizations
Internal changes
