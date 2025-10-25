Greetings MicroKnights!

Yesterday's release saw the game get into the hands of many people. So many, that of course some bugs we never found earlier were found this time ;). Here's a fix to some major ones, including a few others:

New Boss Room Enter Cinematic

When you enter a boss room, we now play a short cinematic where the player character walks in a little as the doors lock behind them. The player will turn to look, and may react to the event as well, before the cinematic ends and control is given back to you.

Fixes

FIXED: MechaScorpion can no longer push you to outside the room above. I was tempted to allow this when it was discovered yesterday, but it turned out to be much more work (and risky!) to allow it, rather than just preventing it from happening.

FIXED: silent crash when respawning from boss, related to musical blocks. This may not have affected anyone (the game would still run), but it was still worth me fixing in case.

FIXED: all Ice Rooms now have the correct music theme playing.

FIXED: Parrotto boss from being hittable while in its mid-fight cinematic. This prevents a soft lock where you could kill him while he's trying to start his second phase. NOTE: Parrotto is only in the Demo level.

FIXED: Lava pattern on large lava pools to always display. If you have seen plain solid-colored lava pools, this should fix that.

You'll notice I'm labelling these posts with the version number from now on, instead of the date. With the release of v1.0, the version number can now be seen in the Settings Menu on the bottom right of the screen. This is a good way for you to verify you've definitely got the latest version.