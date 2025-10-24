Changes:

- Added 3rd person view in VR! Use buttons on the left side of cockpit to switch view

- Added alternative way to steer in VR! If Dart throttles are not gripped, gamepad like steering will be used.

- New unlockable Dart! Another coming soon...

- Darts are no longer modular, each Dart is unique!

- Core Dart components can be upgraded, boosting stats

- Boost type can be changed on per Dart basis

- Added Dart trails

- Removed hand tracking

- Fixed missing floor collision in garage

- Minor key bindings changes

- Added shader compilation step during map load

- Various performance improvements

- Various minor polish and bug fixes