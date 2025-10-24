 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20536434 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Added 3rd person view in VR! Use buttons on the left side of cockpit to switch view
- Added alternative way to steer in VR! If Dart throttles are not gripped, gamepad like steering will be used.
- New unlockable Dart! Another coming soon...
- Darts are no longer modular, each Dart is unique!
- Core Dart components can be upgraded, boosting stats
- Boost type can be changed on per Dart basis
- Added Dart trails
- Removed hand tracking
- Fixed missing floor collision in garage
- Minor key bindings changes
- Added shader compilation step during map load
- Various performance improvements
- Various minor polish and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3407651
  • Loading history…
