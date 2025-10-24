 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20536407 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with the Steam integration that was causing immediate crashes on Apple Silicon devices (I think).

Also fixed some minor UI issues that occurred at extreme aspect ratios, and found and fixed a bug where window size changes made in the nursery were reset when returning to your pot.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Viridi (Windows) Depot 375951
macOS English Viridi (OSX) Depot 375952
Linux English Viridi (Linux) Depot 375953
