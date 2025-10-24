 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20536319 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

- Stockbot corrections.
- Fixed selecting items thru physical objects like walls or pillars in certain circumstances.
- Fixed cart teleportation issues when no longer associated with the cart.
- Fixed typos on certain streamer posters.
- Container items register to their respective shelves when loading the game.
- Stockbots no longer take from player or carts.

Known issues:


- Having > 3 stockbots causes some interesting 'dances'. Still working on these bad boys.

