Bug fixes:



- Stockbot corrections.

- Fixed selecting items thru physical objects like walls or pillars in certain circumstances.

- Fixed cart teleportation issues when no longer associated with the cart.

- Fixed typos on certain streamer posters.

- Container items register to their respective shelves when loading the game.

- Stockbots no longer take from player or carts.



Known issues:



- Having > 3 stockbots causes some interesting 'dances'. Still working on these bad boys.