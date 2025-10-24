Bug fixes:
- Stockbot corrections.
- Fixed selecting items thru physical objects like walls or pillars in certain circumstances.
- Fixed cart teleportation issues when no longer associated with the cart.
- Fixed typos on certain streamer posters.
- Container items register to their respective shelves when loading the game.
- Stockbots no longer take from player or carts.
Known issues:
- Having > 3 stockbots causes some interesting 'dances'. Still working on these bad boys.
Changed files in this update