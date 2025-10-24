Franchise Mode
- Added a true Spectate Mode
- Fixed inability to see pro league player’s scouting reports
All Season Modes
- Fixed teams generating duplicate draft picks before the season
- Fixed inability to add players to draft class before the season
- Fixed incorrect game log when viewing players from another league
- Fixed players not appearing after using search filters
Gameplay
- Decreased backdown knock back strength distance
- Decreased assist window from 3 seconds to 2 seconds
- Fixed play not getting called when CPU brings the ball across the half court line
- Fixed CPU not passing out of the backcourt resulting in an 8 second violation
- Fixed CPU immediately passing the ball back to the player after receiving a pass
UI
- Fixed mouse scroll wheel sensitivity
Update Version 1.09.52
Update notes via Steam Community
