Franchise Mode

- Added a true Spectate Mode

- Fixed inability to see pro league player’s scouting reports



All Season Modes

- Fixed teams generating duplicate draft picks before the season

- Fixed inability to add players to draft class before the season

- Fixed incorrect game log when viewing players from another league

- Fixed players not appearing after using search filters



Gameplay

- Decreased backdown knock back strength distance

- Decreased assist window from 3 seconds to 2 seconds

- Fixed play not getting called when CPU brings the ball across the half court line

- Fixed CPU not passing out of the backcourt resulting in an 8 second violation

- Fixed CPU immediately passing the ball back to the player after receiving a pass



UI

- Fixed mouse scroll wheel sensitivity