College Bowlers!

This is a very minor update to fix an issue when first picking up the game and playing the tutorial from the Exhibition menu.

Fixes

Fixed soft crash bug that occurs when playing tutorial from Exhibition mode when first launching game where the QB gets stuck during the passing section of the tutorial.

Patch Version 1.013