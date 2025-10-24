 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20536103
Update notes via Steam Community

College Bowlers!

This is a very minor update to fix an issue when first picking up the game and playing the tutorial from the Exhibition menu.

Fixes

  • Fixed soft crash bug that occurs when playing tutorial from Exhibition mode when first launching game where the QB gets stuck during the passing section of the tutorial.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably on our Discord server where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave us a review on Steam! 🙏 Twitter Discord YouTube

Patch Version 1.013

