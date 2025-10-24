 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535986 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Respawn/Repair (WIP). Tracking down why a repair might not reactivate a turret.
  • Added code to preview substructures from despawning if the base ships isn't exploded.
  • Clear weapon parts and Big part boxes of Arsenal Screen when a new game starts.
  • Pause button graphics are reset upon new game.
  • Added new icon graphics for the Scenario Type system (ie. Fast, Heavy, Shielded, etc.)
  • Shrank icon a little for the materials required icon in text.
  • Added more placement areas near bunker for first 3 levels.
  • Made Parts in Arsenal screen be 2x2 to eat up more of the whitespace.
  • Arsenal Screen now has new icons to switch between Turret Garage, Squadrons and Buff Buildings.
  • Removed Gauge from Nav screen.
  • Added Icon of the Research to the Research popup.
  • Moved the Zone hexes to be more centered.
  • Made turret placement more tolerant.
  • Added limits to Scaling (WIP) but disabled so auto-scaling is removed.
  • Recentering camera forces a 30 degree down look.
  • Removed Green city limits indicator.
  • The standard headers now have a colon and turned yellow.
  • Various other Fixes

