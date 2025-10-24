- Respawn/Repair (WIP). Tracking down why a repair might not reactivate a turret.
- Added code to preview substructures from despawning if the base ships isn't exploded.
- Clear weapon parts and Big part boxes of Arsenal Screen when a new game starts.
- Pause button graphics are reset upon new game.
- Added new icon graphics for the Scenario Type system (ie. Fast, Heavy, Shielded, etc.)
- Shrank icon a little for the materials required icon in text.
- Added more placement areas near bunker for first 3 levels.
- Made Parts in Arsenal screen be 2x2 to eat up more of the whitespace.
- Arsenal Screen now has new icons to switch between Turret Garage, Squadrons and Buff Buildings.
- Removed Gauge from Nav screen.
- Added Icon of the Research to the Research popup.
- Moved the Zone hexes to be more centered.
- Made turret placement more tolerant.
- Added limits to Scaling (WIP) but disabled so auto-scaling is removed.
- Recentering camera forces a 30 degree down look.
- Removed Green city limits indicator.
- The standard headers now have a colon and turned yellow.
- Various other Fixes
Patch Version 0.8.2.4779
Update notes via Steam Community
