Hello again — it’s me, your stone.

Remember when I dreamed of not lying here alone? It seems that time has come. There aren’t many events around — it still feels a bit like Zen mode — but now I won’t be alone!

Now in Stone Simulator you can play together — up to four players at once. Create a private lobby and invite your friends, or open a public one so that any wandering stone can join.

Yes, now we can simply… be together.

I also learned to move… or maybe “teleport.” I’m still figuring it out. In multiplayer mode you can change your resting spot — just press “E.”

Do it ten times and you’ll earn a new achievement. Another one awaits if you create or join someone’s lobby — in search of the meaning of existence, of course.

And to celebrate my social awakening, the game is now 30% off.

It’s the perfect time to invite friends and just… lie around together.

See you in the lobby, my contemplative friend.

I’ll be waiting on the stone next to yours.