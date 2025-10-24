Hello again — it’s me, your stone.
Remember when I dreamed of not lying here alone? It seems that time has come. There aren’t many events around — it still feels a bit like Zen mode — but now I won’t be alone!
Now in Stone Simulator you can play together — up to four players at once. Create a private lobby and invite your friends, or open a public one so that any wandering stone can join.
Yes, now we can simply… be together.
I also learned to move… or maybe “teleport.” I’m still figuring it out. In multiplayer mode you can change your resting spot — just press “E.”
Do it ten times and you’ll earn a new achievement. Another one awaits if you create or join someone’s lobby — in search of the meaning of existence, of course.
And to celebrate my social awakening, the game is now 30% off.
It’s the perfect time to invite friends and just… lie around together.
See you in the lobby, my contemplative friend.
I’ll be waiting on the stone next to yours.
