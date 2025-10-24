0.14.8.0
Additions:
- New mission! Haunted Halls. The guide sells Skeletal Remains for cheap, but every hero you have over 4 results in a wage hike.
- New Cursed Relic! Forbidden Tome: Heroes will slowly gain experience when carrying this item in a raid.
- Heroes who cannot raid at the moment now have greyscale backgrounds, instead of green.
Other Changes:
- The scrollbar on popups can now be moved by holding down mouse even if you aren't dragging.
- Added a particle effect for getting a crit.
- Sharpening a weapon now says what the weapon's previous sharpness was.
- Items eaten by enemies in raids are now removed from the item found list.
- Rooms in the Guild Hall popup now have descriptors for the floor level too.
- Getting a "rare" random drop in The Big Top now is a priority alert and will show up on the alerts tracker.
- Fainted Skeletal Heroes no longer count as a fainted hero in a raid, and thus cannot flee in a raid without a real hero.
- Waking up heroes off shift now has a unique message.
- Expanded the crafting empty dropdown slightly.
- The game will now speed up if heroes are left with enough energy, but the shift is ending very shortly.
- Overhauled the first time setup page to be cleaner and easier to navigate.
- Training and gathering time is now saved between popups.
- Double clicking on Skeletal Remains and the Boss Spawner items now acts as if you dragged them to the Start Raid popup.
Balance:
- Order scaling and variety has been changed.
- Mimics can no longer eat Blessed Contracts and Healing Elixirs.
- Furniture orders are now worth slightly more.
- Enemy damage has been reduced again, and enemies now have slightly more health.
- "Random" order rewards can now include furniture very rarely. (1/48)
- Rare orders now have a slight chance at giving a cursed relic as well. (1/32)
- Big Top random creations are more varied again, accidentally made clothing/weapons far too common.
- Elemental slime enemies now drop their slimes more.
- The Canopic Jar furniture item recipe now requires an ectoplasm, not broken bones.
- The Builder now only sells furniture materials for furniture your workshop can currently make.
- The Quizmaster's (The Big Top) items now increase in price slower.
- Teams of only Skeletal Heroes will now pick up less loot. (Was hurting the resource balance a lot.)
- More small sized raids will now spawn.
- Tweaked the "random" drop table.
- The demolitionist now sells more gunpowder.
- Breaking down a Siren's Scale now gives three pieces of magic dust or silver/gold dust.
- Tweaked the scaling for what level orders, dungeons and loot the guild will receive, based on the guild, loot and levels.
- The Warrior Wasp sting attack is now slower.
Bug Fixes:
- The Red Slime Splat furniture item no longer shares the same recipe as the Blue Slime Splat, which was making both uncraftable.
- The Honeycomb enemy can no longer attack.
- When Skeletal heroes wipe, they'll no longer be stuck super-dead. (They're already dead.)
- Heroes will no longer try and use items and skills when they are revived after a battle ends.
- Fixed the Advanced Bleachers and Advanced Bench recipes.
