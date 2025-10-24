0.14.8.0

Additions:

- New mission! Haunted Halls. The guide sells Skeletal Remains for cheap, but every hero you have over 4 results in a wage hike.

- New Cursed Relic! Forbidden Tome: Heroes will slowly gain experience when carrying this item in a raid.

- Heroes who cannot raid at the moment now have greyscale backgrounds, instead of green.

Other Changes:

- The scrollbar on popups can now be moved by holding down mouse even if you aren't dragging.

- Added a particle effect for getting a crit.

- Sharpening a weapon now says what the weapon's previous sharpness was.

- Items eaten by enemies in raids are now removed from the item found list.

- Rooms in the Guild Hall popup now have descriptors for the floor level too.

- Getting a "rare" random drop in The Big Top now is a priority alert and will show up on the alerts tracker.

- Fainted Skeletal Heroes no longer count as a fainted hero in a raid, and thus cannot flee in a raid without a real hero.

- Waking up heroes off shift now has a unique message.

- Expanded the crafting empty dropdown slightly.

- The game will now speed up if heroes are left with enough energy, but the shift is ending very shortly.

- Overhauled the first time setup page to be cleaner and easier to navigate.

- Training and gathering time is now saved between popups.

- Double clicking on Skeletal Remains and the Boss Spawner items now acts as if you dragged them to the Start Raid popup.

Balance:

- Order scaling and variety has been changed.

- Mimics can no longer eat Blessed Contracts and Healing Elixirs.

- Furniture orders are now worth slightly more.

- Enemy damage has been reduced again, and enemies now have slightly more health.

- "Random" order rewards can now include furniture very rarely. (1/48)

- Rare orders now have a slight chance at giving a cursed relic as well. (1/32)

- Big Top random creations are more varied again, accidentally made clothing/weapons far too common.

- Elemental slime enemies now drop their slimes more.

- The Canopic Jar furniture item recipe now requires an ectoplasm, not broken bones.

- The Builder now only sells furniture materials for furniture your workshop can currently make.

- The Quizmaster's (The Big Top) items now increase in price slower.

- Teams of only Skeletal Heroes will now pick up less loot. (Was hurting the resource balance a lot.)

- More small sized raids will now spawn.

- Tweaked the "random" drop table.

- The demolitionist now sells more gunpowder.

- Breaking down a Siren's Scale now gives three pieces of magic dust or silver/gold dust.

- Tweaked the scaling for what level orders, dungeons and loot the guild will receive, based on the guild, loot and levels.

- The Warrior Wasp sting attack is now slower.

Bug Fixes:

- The Red Slime Splat furniture item no longer shares the same recipe as the Blue Slime Splat, which was making both uncraftable.

- The Honeycomb enemy can no longer attack.

- When Skeletal heroes wipe, they'll no longer be stuck super-dead. (They're already dead.)

- Heroes will no longer try and use items and skills when they are revived after a battle ends.

- Fixed the Advanced Bleachers and Advanced Bench recipes.