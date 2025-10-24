Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

The launch of Slots & Daggers has completely blown me away! Thank you all for playing, sharing, and sending me kind words. It means the world. ♥️

Some of you mentioned that once you hit the mid game, things can get a bit too easy and a few of you have found game-breaking loadouts (💀💎💿, if you know you know). I want this game to be accessible, but maybe I oversteered a bit in that direction.

So I’ve put together a hotfix to rebalance the mid and late game and make fights a little more intense.

The update’s live on the Public Beta branch. If you’d like to help test it, here’s how:

Right-click Slots & Daggers in your Steam Library

Go to Properties → Betas

Select “public-beta” from the dropdown

Once you’ve played, drop a comment here or in the discussions to let me know how it feels. Your feedback helps a ton!

Thanks again for all the love and support, you’re making this an absolute dream to work on.

Cheers,

Friedemann