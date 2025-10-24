 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20535943 Edited 24 October 2025 – 22:32:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 

Friedemann here 👋

The launch of Slots & Daggers has completely blown me away! Thank you all for playing, sharing, and sending me kind words. It means the world. ♥️

Some of you mentioned that once you hit the mid game, things can get a bit too easy and a few of you have found game-breaking loadouts (💀💎💿, if you know you know). I want this game to be accessible, but maybe I oversteered a bit in that direction.

So I’ve put together a hotfix to rebalance the mid and late game and make fights a little more intense.

The update’s live on the Public Beta branch. If you’d like to help test it, here’s how: 

  • Right-click Slots & Daggers in your Steam Library 

  • Go to Properties → Betas 

  • Select “public-beta” from the dropdown 

Once you’ve played, drop a comment here or in the discussions to let me know how it feels. Your feedback helps a ton! 

Thanks again for all the love and support, you’re making this an absolute dream to work on. 

Cheers,
Friedemann

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3631291
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3631292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link