It's been a long time coming - magic system scaling needed a change. It was too much relying on Intellect and gear has almost no impact. Here we have some big changes.

Added

- Magic system rework:

Magic Multiplier with it's gear effects was changed to Spell Power

Spell Power grows both flat and percent-based from Intellect (similar to damage growth from strength, but faster)

Wands, staffs and some shields now give you Spell Power similar to damage. Those stats improve with gear quality

Damage of spells no longer uses Intellect in calculation, now it uses part or full Spell Power (depending on spell)

Beware! Monsters also benefit from new system and you can no longer face tank all their spells like it was before

- Some love was given to low-level potions. Now in addition to flat restoration they also restore a small percent of health/mana. Also their prices were lowered.

- Boost to passive health/mana regen. Now [Battle Regeneration] and [Mana Source] are affected by your Vitality and Spell Power

- 8 new weapons added

- New skill [Static Electricity] for spellcasters to help deal additional damage

Changed

- Fountain in safe zone now heals twice as fast

- Changes to characters mass: player is now harder to push away by mobs

As a compensation, bosses and elites are now harder to push with your skills

- Some existing weapons/shields now have spell power on them

- Much less chance to get low-level gear on high levels. For every 25 levels below monster's level chance to drop will be reduced.

For example, Wooden helm with required level 0 will be 2 times less likely to drop from level 25 monster and 3 times - from 50

- You no longer drop all your gold on death. Amount you're saving now depends on your [Commerce] skill (50% without leveling it)

- Starter wands are now cheaper, Adept sells two more staves

Fixed

- Issue on cooldown not always showing on consumables

- Mana % restore depending on health

- Issue with stats when recreating shields from model

- Followers are not properly unregistered on death

- Pressing first skill tried to pick up closest item even on keyboard/mouse

- Your skills no longer finish casting after you're dead