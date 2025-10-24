fixed some spelling
reset mouse when taking off
in mouse mode you don't need to hold mmb to turn in photomode
made photomode turning on gamepad more sensitive
the Entagon headquarters on imperial peak is only active in chapter 4 and beyond.
added a few static temples dedicated to the daughter at a few imperial spots.
added a fire button prompt to the weapons section of the tutorial
added a drop item button prompt to the bombing tutorial
Entagonized the Dreadnot!
increased the amount of clouds that may spawn, (not the density, just that here are fewer clear zones)
moved some traderoute nodes around so tradeships don't clip thru islands at points.
reduced minimum distance for fast travel to 800 instead of 1000 units
added a few animated naval gun emplacements at shard and Basilicus Primus
Don't Entagonize the Dreadnot...
I’m flying, Jack!
I like big guns and I cannot lie...
Changed depots in remaster branch