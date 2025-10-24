 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20535927 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixed some spelling

  • reset mouse when taking off

  • in mouse mode you don't need to hold mmb to turn in photomode

  • made photomode turning on gamepad more sensitive

  • the Entagon headquarters on imperial peak is only active in chapter 4 and beyond.

  • added a few static temples dedicated to the daughter at a few imperial spots.

  • added a fire button prompt to the weapons section of the tutorial

  • added a drop item button prompt to the bombing tutorial

  • Entagonized the Dreadnot!

  • increased the amount of clouds that may spawn, (not the density, just that here are fewer clear zones)

  • moved some traderoute nodes around so tradeships don't clip thru islands at points.

  • reduced minimum distance for fast travel to 800 instead of 1000 units

  • added a few animated naval gun emplacements at shard and Basilicus Primus

Don't Entagonize the Dreadnot...

I’m flying, Jack!


I like big guns and I cannot lie...


Changed depots in remaster branch

View more data in app history for build 20535927
Windows The Falconeer Content Depot 1135261
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link