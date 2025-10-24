 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535920
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing a couple of minor bugs that were reported by the community. Thank you!

Changelog

Localization

  • Localization improvements to all languages for all Airdrops, Descriptors, Buffs, and Enemies.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Shrapnel Barrel description displayed 0.25 instead of 2.5 Bullet Count.

  • Fixed an issue where the Titan's Harness augment used the Tech Module: Sightsword sprite in the Gunporium.

  • Fixed an issue where Tech Module: Bullet Optimization description was not displaying the Diminishing Return value.

  • Fixed an issue where the Mad Science Bullets augment caused split bullets to be reduced.



Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

