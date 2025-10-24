Hi NIMRODS!



In today's hotfix we're addressing a couple of minor bugs that were reported by the community. Thank you!



Changelog

Localization

Localization improvements to all languages for all Airdrops, Descriptors, Buffs, and Enemies.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Shrapnel Barrel description displayed 0.25 instead of 2.5 Bullet Count.

Fixed an issue where the Titan's Harness augment used the Tech Module: Sightsword sprite in the Gunporium.

Fixed an issue where Tech Module: Bullet Optimization description was not displaying the Diminishing Return value.

Fixed an issue where the Mad Science Bullets augment caused split bullets to be reduced.





Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.



