It’s spooky time! The darkest season has arrived with some haunting surprises!
🧟♂️ Classic Monsters in Costumes!
It’s Halloween time!
With this update, 4 classic monsters will appear wearing Halloween costumes!
🎃 This will happen every Halloween, returning each year for some scary fun.
⚒️ The Forge Improvements
The Forge got a new weapon selection system:
It now avoids giving you guns you already own (not 100% perfect, but almost!).
Weapon rolls are now more random and diverse, making crafting less predictable.
🌌 Visual Tweaks — Echoes of Midnight
Minor graphic improvements were made to Echoes of Midnight, especially around the Shack.
These changes enhance immersion and the eerie visuals of the map.
🦇 “Vampyr’s Wine” Perk Adjustment
The Bat Perk (Vampyr’s Wine) now costs $350 — and this is a permanent change!
This perk was often “forsaken” by players, but now it’s a much more interesting and affordable option.
🕹️ Quality of Life
You can now quit the game from the pause menu even while being a ghost.
Exiting through the Hub’s Exit Door will now automatically save your game.
🎃 Happy Halloween, survivors!
Get ready for costumed monsters, chaotic forging, and nights full of spooky surprises! 👀
