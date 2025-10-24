 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535917 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s spooky time! The darkest season has arrived with some haunting surprises!

🧟‍♂️ Classic Monsters in Costumes!

It’s Halloween time!
With this update, 4 classic monsters will appear wearing Halloween costumes!
🎃 This will happen every Halloween, returning each year for some scary fun.

⚒️ The Forge Improvements

The Forge got a new weapon selection system:

  • It now avoids giving you guns you already own (not 100% perfect, but almost!).

  • Weapon rolls are now more random and diverse, making crafting less predictable.

🌌 Visual Tweaks — Echoes of Midnight

  • Minor graphic improvements were made to Echoes of Midnight, especially around the Shack.
    These changes enhance immersion and the eerie visuals of the map.

🦇 “Vampyr’s Wine” Perk Adjustment

  • The Bat Perk (Vampyr’s Wine) now costs $350 — and this is a permanent change!
    This perk was often “forsaken” by players, but now it’s a much more interesting and affordable option.

🕹️ Quality of Life

  • You can now quit the game from the pause menu even while being a ghost.

  • Exiting through the Hub’s Exit Door will now automatically save your game.

🎃 Happy Halloween, survivors!
Get ready for costumed monsters, chaotic forging, and nights full of spooky surprises! 👀

Changed files in this update

