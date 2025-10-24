 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535868
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest Patch Notes – v0.2.17

This update improves visuals, fixes key system bugs, and refines core behavior for a smoother playtest experience.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Adjusted calling behavior and conditions.
  • Calling now slightly increases invasion risk.
  • General gameplay balancing and tuning.

World & Visuals

  • Improved visual quality of the first scene.
  • Added background transition for a smoother start.
  • Minor polish to environment and effects.

Fixes & Stability

  • Fixed errors related to character creation and action registration.
  • Improved system handling for calling and response actions.
  • Added internal logging for better development tracking.
  • General stability and performance improvements.

