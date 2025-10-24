Playtest Patch Notes – v0.2.17
This update improves visuals, fixes key system bugs, and refines core behavior for a smoother playtest experience.
Gameplay & Balance
- Adjusted calling behavior and conditions.
- Calling now slightly increases invasion risk.
- General gameplay balancing and tuning.
World & Visuals
- Improved visual quality of the first scene.
- Added background transition for a smoother start.
- Minor polish to environment and effects.
Fixes & Stability
- Fixed errors related to character creation and action registration.
- Improved system handling for calling and response actions.
- Added internal logging for better development tracking.
- General stability and performance improvements.
Changed files in this update