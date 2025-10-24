SCAVENGING & CRAFTING
Players may now search objects for collectable resources.
Added the ability to craft tools with resources.
NOTE: While you may craft resources, mechanics for using crafted resources is still in progress.
ANIMATIONS
Fixed a bug causing the player animation to stutter while using the hand held device.
MAP
Expanded the habitation area. Players may now explore the habitation deck and living quarters.
Began developing the medbay area. Partially accessible.
MULTIPLAYER
Currently working on fixing a bug which causes players to return to the start screen when joining sessions. Multiplayer mode will be dis-functional until further notice.
