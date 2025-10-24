 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535799 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SCAVENGING & CRAFTING

  • Players may now search objects for collectable resources.

  • Added the ability to craft tools with resources.

    NOTE: While you may craft resources, mechanics for using crafted resources is still in progress.

ANIMATIONS

  • Fixed a bug causing the player animation to stutter while using the hand held device.

MAP

  • Expanded the habitation area. Players may now explore the habitation deck and living quarters.

  • Began developing the medbay area. Partially accessible.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Currently working on fixing a bug which causes players to return to the start screen when joining sessions. Multiplayer mode will be dis-functional until further notice.

Depot 3472091
