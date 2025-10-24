Nightfall Is Here! 🎃

Get ready for a spooky week in Strayed packed with limited-time content and chilling new additions. Snack on Candy Apples, decorate your base with pumpkins, and enter the Halloween Photo Contest to show off your haunting new cosmetics. The event runs from October 24 through November 2, so join the fun before it fades into the dark.

Halloween Photo Contest

Visit the giant Jack-O-Lantern attraction at Depot and snap a selfie using the new in-game screenshot system. When you’re near the pumpkin, click “Capture Pumpkin Photo” (below your map) to take a screenshot. It will automatically save to your device’s photo gallery.

Show off your new Halloween cosmetics and post your best shots on social media with #StrayedHalloweenContest. The best photos will be featured in an exclusive video on the official Strayed TikTok account!

Pumpkin Helmet

A sinister twist for fearless survivors. Carved, cracked, and ready for carnage. Perfect for striking fear into your enemies while showing off your Halloween spirit.

Show off this LIMITED-TIME skin before it disappears from the store after November 2nd. Once you own it, it’s yours forever!

Available now - $2.99

Halloween Weapon Skins

Step into the shadows with a haunting collection of weapon skins forged for those who thrive after dark. Each weapon glows in the dark with haunting energy, from jack-o'-lantern grins, tormented souls, and a gilded Ouija board design that blurs the line between the living and the dead.

Available now - $1.99

Pumpkin Rock and Skull Torch Pack

Light up the island this Halloween with the Pumpkin Rock and Skull Torch. The Pumpkin Rock glows in the dark, while the Skull Torch keeps the night even brighter.

Available now - $1.99

Halloween Skins 2025 Bundle

Get spooky and save! The Halloween Skins 2025 Bundle packs together all the haunting favorites — the Jack-O-Lantern Helmet, Halloween Weapon Skins Pack, and the Pumpkin Rock & Skull Torch Pack — for one killer deal this season.

Grab the bundle and save $2 compared to buying each add-on individually. Dress to impress before the bundle vanishes after November 2nd!

Available now - $4.99





Jack-o-Lantern Deployable

Bring the Halloween spirit to your base with the new Jack-o-Lantern deployable! Place them anywhere around your base to add a festive glow and show off your spooky style.

Candy Apple

Regular apples have been replaced with Candy Apples, a sweet seasonal treat that drops from trees when you break them. Collect them as you explore and enjoy the taste of Halloween with every bite.

Haunted Loot Crates

The medium-tier loot crate has been given a chilling makeover. You’ll now find a skeleton and a pack of trapped wolves inside. Open it if you dare.

Cursed Celestial Bodies

We’ve brought back the Cursed Moon from our 2024 Halloween event, shrouding the island in a light orange hue when night falls. It really brings out the spooky seasonal vibes.

From all of us at Crustacean Interactive, we hope you enjoy the Halloween experience we’ve crafted for you. Thanks for being part of the Strayed community. Stay safe, stay armed, and get spooky.