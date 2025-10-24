 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20535741 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our very first hotfix is here!
Huge thanks to everyone who’s been playing, reporting bugs, and sharing feedback you’re helping us make the game better every day!

Changes & Fixes:

  • Floating Books: The books finally have solid ground beneath them no more weird levitating issues.

  • The Doll: Now moves a bit slower, and you’re forced to look at it briefly so no one misses what’s actually happening.

  • Failsafe: If you happen to fall through the floor, you’ll now be automatically teleported back up.

Once again, thank you all for the amazing support!
And don’t forget: When we reach 200 Steam reviews, we’ll release a new story with a fresh setting and new gameplay mechanics.

Stay tuned this is just the beginning!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3757821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link