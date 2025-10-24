Our very first hotfix is here!

Huge thanks to everyone who’s been playing, reporting bugs, and sharing feedback you’re helping us make the game better every day!

Changes & Fixes:

Floating Books: The books finally have solid ground beneath them no more weird levitating issues.

The Doll: Now moves a bit slower, and you’re forced to look at it briefly so no one misses what’s actually happening.

Failsafe: If you happen to fall through the floor, you’ll now be automatically teleported back up.

Once again, thank you all for the amazing support!

And don’t forget: When we reach 200 Steam reviews, we’ll release a new story with a fresh setting and new gameplay mechanics.

Stay tuned this is just the beginning!