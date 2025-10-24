This update addresses several issues and includes balance adjustments, as detailed below:

Fixed an issue where cooldown timers would not reset after hosting events.

Fixed a bug preventing ending triggers after passing the 28-day assessment.

Resolved an issue with daily usury loan deductions.

Removed the "Winery Support" guild privilege.

Slightly reduced the number of tasks required for noble customers.

Adjusted the description of travel passes.

Increased the reduction in meal time from the "Staff Meals" guild privilege from 60% to 70%.

Increased the bonus from the "Financial Training" guild privilege from 10% to 15%.

Extended the "Staff Training" guild privilege from two to three days per week.

Increased the bonus from the "Bread Service" guild privilege from 15% to 30%.

Reduced the bonus from the "White Shadow Collection" guild privilege from 20 to 12.

Shortened the "Night Patrol" duration under the "Yellow Scorpion Sanctions" from 3 hours to 2 hours.

Reduced the protection fee deducted by "Yellow Scorpion Sanctions" from 40% to 25%.

Removed task restrictions for "Yellow Scorpion Sanctions" pressuring guilds.