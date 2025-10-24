Bugs/Fixes
Fixed dice changing on random
Fixed a bug where the player could not lower their bet after a dice was removed
Updated gameplay to be a little bit smoother
Added Halloween decorations
Version 1.7.3 Patch Notes
Changed files in this update