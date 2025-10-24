 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535727 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Bugs/Fixes

  • Fixed dice changing on random

  • Fixed a bug where the player could not lower their bet after a dice was removed

  • Updated gameplay to be a little bit smoother

  • Added Halloween decorations

Version 1.7.3 Patch Notes

