Halloween Returns to Countless Army!

The spookiest event of the year is back! From October 24th to November 7th, Countless Army once again celebrates Halloween, bringing with it the exclusive skins of the season.

This year, the method to unlock these cosmetics has changed: instead of enchanted pumpkins, you’ll now find Halloween-themed arches scattered across the maps. Guide your troops through them to absorb their dark energy and unlock up to 6 unique skins, available only during the event!

Will you manage to collect them all before the event ends?

General Improvements and Optimizations

Alongside the Halloween event, this update brings several performance and stability improvements:

Game optimization across multiple areas, improving smoothness on lower-end devices.

New save system , featuring a more solid structure for cloud synchronization and prevention of corrupted files.

Initial loading screen added, providing a more stable experience on less powerful computers.

With these improvements, Countless Army not only dresses up for Halloween — it’s also faster, more stable, and ready for battle!