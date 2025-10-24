- Royal Cup encounters added (c10, c11, c12, c13, c14)
- Death Major card encounter added (m13)
- XP amounts for completed runs increased (based on days passed)
- Special item generation via tag will now prioritize unowned ones
- Various bug fixes
Version 0.7.60 - October 24th
