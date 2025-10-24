 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535553 Edited 24 October 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Royal Cup encounters added (c10, c11, c12, c13, c14)
- Death Major card encounter added (m13)
- XP amounts for completed runs increased (based on days passed)
- Special item generation via tag will now prioritize unowned ones
- Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3412271
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3412273
  • Loading history…
