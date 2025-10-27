Hello knights!

In celebration of the coolest holiday, and because we’ve been working on some updates the past couple months, we’ve decided to polish up what we had so far and send that it out to you all!



Below are some of the changes being made



Issues that were fixed:

Balloon Minigame spawning without instructions

Mouse selecting broken/pressing the button that is currently selected on controller

In Classic Mode, when buying weapons/subweapons, mouse can get stuck if you don’t have enough money

Damage numbers coming from skull rotating in Colosseum mode

Reroll double clicking/selecting in Colosseum mode

Made the menus to where buttons are selected by default so controller players don’t have to press twice on the analog stick/d-pad to select a button

Drift lines appearing above the ground when jumping

Hats stacking stats in Colosseum Mode

Other kart racers now have more varied speed in races

Updates:

Added more varied card types/effects to the Colosseum Mode

Added VFX for the jump

Added VFX for the different jump skill

Dozer less likely to appear in the shop since it’s too good

Replaced feedback button with credits button (which will be updated further over time with the people who helped us with the game)

Volume menu updated with more functional UI (Volume now goes all the way to zero!)

Added a way for players to clear their saves (if they would ever want to)

Added Pillar impact effects (sfx and dust plume) in the Dungeon Stage

Thank you for following along with our progress, for playing our game, and we hope you like the changes!

Until next time!



- Zach



