27 October 2025 Build 20535511 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello knights!

In celebration of the coolest holiday, and because we’ve been working on some updates the past couple months, we’ve decided to polish up what we had so far and send that it out to you all!

Below are some of the changes being made

Issues that were fixed:

  • Balloon Minigame spawning without instructions

  • Mouse selecting broken/pressing the button that is currently selected on controller

  • In Classic Mode, when buying weapons/subweapons, mouse can get stuck if you don’t have enough money

  • Damage numbers coming from skull rotating in Colosseum mode

  • Reroll double clicking/selecting in Colosseum mode

  • Made the menus to where buttons are selected by default so controller players don’t have to press twice on the analog stick/d-pad to select a button

  • Drift lines appearing above the ground when jumping

  • Hats stacking stats in Colosseum Mode

  • Other kart racers now have more varied speed in races

Updates:

  • Added more varied card types/effects to the Colosseum Mode 

  • Added VFX for the jump

  • Added VFX for the different jump skill

  • Dozer less likely to appear in the shop since it’s too good

  • Replaced feedback button with credits button (which will be updated further over time with the people who helped us with the game)

  • Volume menu updated with more functional UI (Volume now goes all the way to zero!)

  • Added a way for players to clear their saves (if they would ever want to)

  • Added Pillar impact effects (sfx and dust plume) in the Dungeon Stage

Thank you for following along with our progress, for playing our game, and we hope you like the changes!

Until next time!

- Zach


