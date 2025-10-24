 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535485 Edited 24 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch makes rescued NPCs available to recruit, makes recruiting NPCs more interesting, makes NPC skills much more useful to the player, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.848 change list:

  • now rescued and some escorts will come to town and be available to recruit to town for 15 minutes

  • now recruitable NPCs need to actually want to come to town to recruit them

  • can now generate/get quests for recruitable NPCs

  • now solved quests for an NPC increases their town desire by 50 points

  • can now donate to an NPC to increase their desire to come to town

  • NPCs with mapping skill now create treasure maps for player occasionally

  • NPC diplomat skill will now reduce threat/power of evil god, nemesis, and arch-nemesis occasionally

  • now NPCs with food skills will host feasts occasionally which makes everyone in town happier

  • increased DonationMult from 7.5 to 15.0

  • fixed changeImmortalBeingPower not working correctly with negative values

  • town NPCs should no longer try to attack player placed blocks that they think are in the way

  • increased imps and zombie imps AttackMult from 1.0 to 2.0

  • increased BlockRoofStone DigHealthMult to 2.0 to match durability of BlockStone better (Faya AOP)

  • now major monster enhancement icons are drawn a bit larger

  • turned off foraging, hunting, trapping, capturing stuff in npc skills (weren't doing anything anyways)

  • color coded town desire green or red

  • fixed missing translation QuestAnnounceCataclysmWar (just a typo)

  • added DontAutoSize option to buttons

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 153

