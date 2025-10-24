This patch makes rescued NPCs available to recruit, makes recruiting NPCs more interesting, makes NPC skills much more useful to the player, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.848 change list:

now rescued and some escorts will come to town and be available to recruit to town for 15 minutes

now recruitable NPCs need to actually want to come to town to recruit them

can now generate/get quests for recruitable NPCs

now solved quests for an NPC increases their town desire by 50 points

can now donate to an NPC to increase their desire to come to town

NPCs with mapping skill now create treasure maps for player occasionally

NPC diplomat skill will now reduce threat/power of evil god, nemesis, and arch-nemesis occasionally

now NPCs with food skills will host feasts occasionally which makes everyone in town happier

increased DonationMult from 7.5 to 15.0

fixed changeImmortalBeingPower not working correctly with negative values

town NPCs should no longer try to attack player placed blocks that they think are in the way

increased imps and zombie imps AttackMult from 1.0 to 2.0

increased BlockRoofStone DigHealthMult to 2.0 to match durability of BlockStone better (Faya AOP)

now major monster enhancement icons are drawn a bit larger

turned off foraging, hunting, trapping, capturing stuff in npc skills (weren't doing anything anyways)

color coded town desire green or red

fixed missing translation QuestAnnounceCataclysmWar (just a typo)

added DontAutoSize option to buttons